Locally grown 'lagree' gym gets new home in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Dark rooms, moody lighting and fun music. That’s how local gym owner Erin Ferrente describes her new gym, “To The Core Lagree and Versa Studio.”

Ferrente cut the ribbon Saturday morning in Webster for the new space, which features heavy weights and full body workouts.

Lagree brings the heavy lifting workouts, while Versa brings the cardio. Both workout techniques are new to the area.

Ferrente, who grew up in Wayne County, shared her “pandemic success story” with News10NBC.

In the thick of COVID, she fell in love with teaching workout routines to her friends over Zoom. Never in her wildest dreams would she imagine opening a studio one day.

She started small. First, in the attic of her aunt and uncle’s barn, then in a slightly larger space off of Holt Road.

“There’s definitely been times where I’m like, ‘Erin, what are you doing, why are you doing this?’ But this was always my goal when I envisioned a studio and owning one — this place is exactly what I envisioned,” said Ferrente.

Her support system has kept her going through the challenges.

“My support system has been great, my boyfriend, my parents, my sister, everyone has just been so awesome. Running a business is not for the weak, it takes a lot of time out of your personal life, just time in the day-to-day,” she added.

If you want to check it out, you’re invited to swing by! Ferrente said her crews are there to help you learn — there’s nothing to fear.

