Locals react to rocky end of week for stock market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Stocks took a significant hit as the Dow Jones fell over 2,200 points, marking a dramatic end to the week. Less than two months ago, the Dow reached an all-time high. The recent fluctuations have left many concerned about their finances.

“It’s scary,” said one self-employed individual nearing retirement.

Sarah Schiffeler expressed her concerns, saying, “I think that what’s happening in this country right now should unite people no matter what side of the aisle you’re on. This should be an absolute pivotal moment in time. How much more can people take? Right? Enough is enough,” Schiffeler said.

President Donald Trump addressed the situation on Truth Social, stating that big businesses are not worried about the tariffs and are focused on a “big, beautiful deal” to boost the economy.

Others are taking a more measured approach. “I’m a little nervous,” said Jude Kaiser. “However, markets go up, markets go down. And this is just an adjustment period. I think it will normalize at some point. So I think a smart investor would see this as a bargain this time to buy. So that’s my philosophy on it.”

Financial experts advise that while selling stocks may provide immediate relief, it locks in a loss. Riding out the market fluctuations may allow investors to regain their funds. Some Rochester residents report losing thousands from their retirement funds.

