Lollypop Farm offers free adoptions for senior pets in November

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a new furry friend this November, you’re in luck!

This month is Adopt a Senior Month at Lollypop Farm. Cats and dogs six years and older are free to adopt. Every cat and dog is fully vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and microchipped. If you’re worried about finding the right match, Lollypop will have adoption counselors on site to help you find the best fit for your home and lifestyle.

Take a look at the cats and dogs available through this link.

The adoption center is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Possible adopters can schedule an adoption appointment through this link.

Visitor hours Monday-Friday are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.