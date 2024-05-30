Lollypop Farm offers webinar for potential adopters of dogs from recent hoarding case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm is holding two informational webinars for those interested in adopting dogs from a recent hoarding case. The webinar, “Adopting Fearful Friends: Challenges & Rewards,” will provide information on what potential adopters can expect when adopting a dog from a hoarding situation.

As part of an ongoing investigation, Lollypop Farm Humane Law Enforcement seized over 120 dogs from a residence on Leopard Street. On Friday, May 10 these dogs were released into custody and are now being made available for adoption. Having had little human interaction in the past, many of the dogs are fearful and will require patience and understanding from their adopters.

The webinars will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, June 12 at 12 p.m. Sign up here.

Lollypop Farm’s adoptions and behavior departments will provide information and answer questions during the webinar sessions to help potential adopters understand the unique challenges and rewards of adopting a dog from a hoarding situation.