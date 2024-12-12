Lollypop Farm rescues four horses and a donkey from Orleans County property

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm has rescued four horses and a donkey from a property in Orleans County.

According to the Humane Society, officers found the animals in “poor condition” on Monday. The animals were underweight and had overgrown hooves. They were immediately taken to Lollypop Farm for care.

Orleans County and State Police assisted in executing a search warrant at the property on Upper Holley Road following an investigation. Lollypop Farm stated that the owner did not comply with previous requests to care for the animals.

Charges are pending.

