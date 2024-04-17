Lollypop rescues 120 dogs from house on Leopard Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm’s shelter just got a lot more crowded.

The Humane Law Enforcement team rescued 120 dogs from a hoarder house on Leopard Street. It took humane law enforcement 12 hours to get all the dogs out, and the dogs range in age from adults, to puppies, to just a few weeks old.

The shelter is asking for help, donations, and people willing to foster the dogs. To learn more about fostering and making a donation, click here.