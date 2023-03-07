Longtime Rochester basketball, baseball coach Ed Nietopski dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For years, sports and Ed Nietopski were synonymous.

Coach Nietopski paced the sidelines for more than 40 years, leading teams at Brockport, Cardinal Mooney, and Bishop Kearney. He died this week.

Before becoming a coach, Nietopski played shortstop for the Rochester Red Wings in 1950.

In his career, he garnered more than 700 wins as a baseball coach and more than 500 in basketball. is a member of the Section V and New York State Basketball halls of fame. The gym at Kearney is named after him. Nietopski was 95.