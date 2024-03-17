Lou Gramm announces his retirement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The lead singer of Foreigner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee has announced his retirement, according to Lee Richey’s radio show with Seven Mountains Media.

The Rochester-based music legend Lou Gramm says 2024 will be his last year performing. Back in 2019, Gramm announced he would do small tours and occasional performances from then on out.

He’s hoping to soon be able to call himself a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, and News10NBC’s Jennifer Lewke spoke with him about his nomination. The inductees will be announced in April.