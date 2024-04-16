Lou Gramm will learn on Sunday if he’ll be inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunday night will be when we find out if Rochester’s own “Juke Box Hero” Lou Gramm will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The band Foreigner is among this year’s nominees. Gramm spent decades as the lead singer of Foreigner, which has become one of the best-selling rock bands of all time with more than 80 million records sold worldwide.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced live on American Idol. Host Ryan Seacrest along with judge and 2022 inductee Lionel Richie will make the announcement, according to Billboard. The episode will air from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

News10NBC’s Jennifer Lewke recently interviewed Gramm about his nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, his life growing up in Gates, his audition for Foreigner, and more. Gramm announced his retirement from performing in March. Before that, he performed at the Kodak Center in Rochester with his band, The Lou Gramm All Stars.