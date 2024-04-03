Lucky Flea Market will move to new location in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Lucky Flea Market will soon have a new home in downtown Rochester.

After three years at The Village Gate, the market will relocate to The Grove across from Parcel 5. The grand opened will be on June 2.

The market will continue to offer a variety of handmade, sustainable, and vintage goods. The market is also aiming to spotlighting small businesses while promoting sustainable shopping practices. At the new location, the flea market will be directly above the Midtown Garage, offering elevator access to underground parking spaces.