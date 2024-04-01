Lyons woman accused of throwing urine on neighbor while he was sleeping

LYONS, N.Y. — A Lyons woman is facing charges after Wayne County sheriff’s deputies said she broke into her neighbor’s apartment and threw a cup of urine on him.

Brittney McKnight, 36, is charged with harassment and criminal trespassing. Deputies say she kicked down her neighbor’s apartment door on Franklin Street while he was sleeping and ran back to her own apartment after throwing the urine.

McKnight was arrested around 1 a.m. on Monday and released on an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to appear in Lyons Town Court at a later date.