MAG celebrates Asian and Pacific American heritage through art

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Memorial Art Gallery celebrated Asian and Pacific American heritage on Sunday with music, dancing, and artwork displays.

The celebration aimed to bring a diverse look at Asian culture to the Rochester community. One of the speakers at the celebration, Vikram Dogra who is the managing director at the Dogra Art Foundation, says it’s important for different cultures to learn about each other.

“We are familiarizing our community with our culture so that they can understand who we are and we start a dialogue. Therefore, actual assimilation and real diversity and equality can take place,” Dogra said.

The MAG also revealed its latest wall mural, painted by an Indian artist. It’s the first time in the gallery’s history that a non-American artist has painted a mural for it. May is Asian and Pacific American Heritage Month.