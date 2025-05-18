MAG hosts afternoon of performances, art to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Memorial Art Gallery hosted an Asian Pacific American Heritage Celebration Day Sunday afternoon.

The event featured music, art, culture, and community activities. Visitors of all ages enjoyed performances, presentations, and hands-on activities that highlighted and celebrated Asian Pacific heritage.

Admission to the museum was free for the event.

“On behalf of the whole Asian Pacific Islander community here, it’s absolutely amazing. Because there’s not many opportunities where we all can come together in one place,” said Rujuta Dholakia, the MAG’s Community Guest Programmer.

“When we see all these kids with all kinds of cultural outfits it just warms our heart,” Dholakia went on to say.

