Man, 19, hospitalized after being shot inside home on Finch Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man is recovering after he was shot inside a home on Finch Street, near Glenwood Avenue, on Tuesday night.

Rochester Police say the shooter was outside and fired into the house. When RPD Officers arrived around 10:20 p.m., they learned the victim had taken the man to Rochester general hospital. Officers say the man is in stable condition and is expected to recover.

A 38-year-old woman and three other children were also home at the time. they were not hurt.

police are on the hunt for the suspects.