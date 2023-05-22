Man, 20, recovering after being shot on Avenue C

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the north side of the city on Monday.

Rochester Police responded just before 12:30 a.m. and found the man on Avenue D off Conkey Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. The man said he was shot around Avenue C and Hollenbeck Street and ran to the next street over. Officers found evidence of a shooting on Avenue C.

The man was taken to Strong Hospital and he is expected to survive. Police are still investigating and asking anyone with information to call 911.