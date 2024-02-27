Man, 23, injured in shooting around East and Alexander

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man from Greece is recovering after a shooting that Rochester Police say took place on Alexander Street near East Avenue on Tuesday morning.

RPD officers responded to Unity Hospital around 3 a.m. after the man was taken there to treat his lower-body gunshot wound. He is expected to survive. Officers determined the location of the shooting and are still investigating. They’re asking anyone with information to call 911.