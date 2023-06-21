Man, 24, recovering after shooting on Lake Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 24-year-old is recovering after being shot on Lake Avenue near Ravine Avenue on Tuesday night.

Rochester Police responded just before 10:30 p.m. and found the man on Lake Avenue suffering from an upper-body gunshot wound. An ambulance rushed him to Strong Hospital and he went into surgery. About three and a half hours later, he was released from surgery and listed in stable condition.

The man is expected to survive. Officers are still investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call 911.