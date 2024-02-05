Man robbed on Christmas morning on Bay Street has died of his injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 60-year-old man who was attacked during a robbery on Bay Street and Portland Avenue on Christmas morning has died of his injuries.

Rochester Police say the man, Michael Dicesare, died on Sunday night at Strong Hospital. Two men were arrested back on Jan. 30 for the attack.

When officers responded to the attack, they found the Dicesare with serious head and upper body injuries around 12:45 a.m. RPD investigators that determined two suspects tried to rob the man. One suspect showed what appeared to be a gun and the other showed an “edged weapon.”

RPD says the suspects hit Dicesare multiple times with their weapons and their hands and feet for several minutes while stealing from the victim’s pockets.

Officers identified the suspects as 22-year-old Brucewayne Beaman and 33-year-old Guy Mustgray II. They’re both charged with attempted murder, assault, robbery, and grand larceny. RPD says they’re working with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office to potentially update the charges.

Officers took the men into custody while they were leaving a store on Portland Avenue and they were taken to the Monroe County Jail.