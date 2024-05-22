Man accused of abandoning over two dozen animals at Sibley Building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is facing charges after investigators say he abandoned over two dozen reptiles, fish, and other animals in the Sibley Building in downtown Rochester.

Lollypop Farm Humane Law Enforcement says some of the animals lacked water or proper heat sources. Investigators say a rabbit died because of neglect and a red-tailed boa had to be put down.

Chester Miles, the 29-year-old owner of Miles Exotic Pet Rescue, is facing six counts of failure to provide proper sustenance.

In early April, several people reported that the animals weren’t being cared for after Miles had been evicted. Investigators went into the building and found the animals including three bearded dragons, two iguanas, a ball python, a red-tailed boa, and a sulcata tortoise.

Lollypop Farm and the Seneca Park Zoo took the animals in their care. Some of the animals have already been adopted. According to Lollypop Farm, multiple animals were found in poor body condition.

Miles faces up to a year in jail and a fine. He will be arraigned on June 6.