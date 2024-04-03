Man accused of demanding money at knifepoint at Target parking lot in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. — A man is accused of demanding money at knifepoint on Tuesday night and breaking the rear window of a patrol car.

The attempted robbery happened in the parking lot of the Target in Chili. Samahj Williams, 18 of Rochester, is charged with attempted robbery and criminal mischief.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies began investigating just before 8 p.m. after getting reports of a person making threats with a knife. That caused Target employees to lock the front door of the store.

Deputies say they found Williams, who matched the description and was carrying a knife, near the store’s front entrance. Deputies arrested him and took him to a substation for processing. According to deputies, while there, he kicked the rear window of a patrol car.

Williams was arraigned in Chili Town Court and taken to Monroe County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.