Man accused of hitting a deputy while being arrested in Lyons

LYONS, N.Y. — A man is accused of hitting a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy while he was being arrested inside a building in Lyons on Thursday.

Michael Ellersick, 39, is charged with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Deputies responded just after 7 p.m. after getting reports of a man threatening to stab people inside a building on Franklin Street. Deputies say Ellersick was uncooperative with their investigation and then hit a deputy.

Ellersick was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer to the charges in Town of Lyons Court.