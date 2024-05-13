Man accused of killing cab driver on Bay Street indicted on first-degree murder charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Monroe County grand jury has indicted a man on a first-degree murder charge who is accused pistol-whipping and shooting a cab driver to death on Bay Street.

David Porter, 36, was also indicted on robbery, attempted robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon charges in connection with the murder on Monday, April 22.

Rochester Police say Porter got into a cab and repeatedly hit the driver, David Treese III, with a handgun while demanding money. RPD says Porter then shot the driver at a close range at least five times in the upper body and continued to pistol-whip him even after he was shot.

The pistol-whipping continued until the cab was at Bay Street near Rhor Street, where Treese stumbled out of the driver’s seat and died on the sidewalk.