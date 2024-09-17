Man accused of killing Webster native, Cleveland police officer declared incompetent to stand trial

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CLEVELAND – The man accused of killing Jamieson Ritter, a Webster native serving as a police officer in Cleveland, has been declared incompetent to stand trial.

De’Lawnte Hardy appeared in court via video screen on Thursday. Cleveland police say Hardy shot and killed Ritter on July 4, 2024.

Hardy will remain in custody until he can be transferred to a behavioral health clinic.

