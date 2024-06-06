Man accused of stealing $13K worth of merchandise from Macedon Walmart

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man went from one jail to another. He is accused of stealing more than $13,000 worth of merchandise from the Macedon Walmart.

Dimond Cordell, 26, was being held at the Monroe County Jail on an unrelated charge when he was turned over to Wayne County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday. He and another suspect were indicted on robbery and grand larceny charges.

Walmart reported the theft a year and a half ago, back in November of 2022. Cordell was taken to the Wayne County Jail and is being held on bail.