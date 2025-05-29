Man arrested after being accused of attempting to drown his mother and dogs

PALMYRA, N.Y. – The Palmyra Police Department have taken a man into custody after they say he tried to drown both his own mother and her dogs on May 13.

Police say just before noon May 13, officers responded to a 911 call reporting that a man was attempting to drown his mother and her dogs at a home on Gates Street in the Village of Palmyra.

Police say investigations found that Takota Spencer placed his hands over her mouth and nose and tried to put her in a bathtub full of water while stating he was “releasing demons,” from her body.

As the mother freed herself, police say Spencer tried to drown her dogs. They also say Spencer’s mother tried to call 911, but he then took her phone and threw it into the bathtub.

Spencer was taken into custody and was charged with the following:

Unlawful imprisonment in the first-degree

Reckless endangerment in the first-degree

Criminal mischief in the third and fourth degrees

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Harassment in the second-degree

Resisting arrest

Spencer was remanded to Wayne County Jail.