Man arrested after Canandaigua Police investigation into child pornography

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A Southern Tier man is facing charges after a Canandaigua Police investigation into child pornography.

Geoffrey Gould, 40 of Walton, is charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance of a child less than 16. A grand jury indicted him after Canandaigua Police presented evidence.

After that, a warrant went out for his arrest and he was taken into custody by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. He was turned over to Canandaigua Police on Jan. 16. Gould was taken to the Ontario County Jail.