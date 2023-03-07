Man arrested and woman in critical condition after she was stabbed in Arcadia

ARCADIA, N.Y. — A man was arrested for attempted murder after Wayne County deputies said he stabbed a woman multiple times, including slitting her throat, in Arcadia on Monday.

The woman was taken by helicopter to Strong Hospital in critical condition. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Chet A. Dewolf, 22 of Newark, attacked the woman and fled the area.

Deputies say they found Dewolf in a different area shortly after the stabbing and took him into custody. He was taken to Wayne County Jail and is charged with attempted murder along with first and second-degree assault.