Man arrested for child pornography in Bath

BATH, N.Y. — New York State Police charged a man in the Village of Bath with possessing child pornography and promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Michael Mays, 43, was arrested on June 13 after State Police got a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Police began investigating back in January. He is also facing a tampering with physical evidence charge.

Mays was arrested and transported to the Steuben County Jail, where he was later released on bail.