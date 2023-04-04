Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run on Clifford Ave in February

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A city resident was arrested after Rochester Police say he struck and killed a 52-year-old woman with a car on February 12.

Yoeun Nhong was struck while walking on Clifford Avenue near Roth Street and the driver left the scene. First responders arrived around 10:30 p.m. and rushed her to Strong Hospital where she died of upper body injuries.

RPD arrested 32-year-old Steven E. Cheeks Jr. after a months-long investigation determined he hit the woman while traveling westbound. Investigators say he also falsely reported that his car was stolen. RPD says he made the report to his insurance company and through his deposition.

On Monday, he was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, insurance fraud, tampering with evidence, and making a punishable written statement.

Cheeks was taken to Monroe County Jail and was arraigned on Tuesday.