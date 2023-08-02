Man arrested for shooting and killing man on North Goodman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is under arrest for shooting and killing a 35-year-old standing at the corner of North Goodman Street and Derringer Place on July 21.

Herley Williams, 33, is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Rochester Police say that, when officers and U.S. Marshals were arresting Williams, he pulled a loaded gun from his waistband.

Rochester Police responded to the shooting around 6:20 p.m. and found the victim, Todd Jones Jr., dead. Investigators determined that Williams walked up to Jones and shot him multiple times point blank, including after Jones had fallen down.

On Tuesday, marshals and the RPD Tactical Unit spotted Williams around Winterroth Street and Rocket Street. RPD says no one was hurt while arresting Williams.

Investigators says Williams and Jones knew each other but they won’t comment any further. Williams will be arraigned on Tuesday morning in Rochester City Court.

At the time of his arrest, Williams had two outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court. He was arrested last March after a SWAT team raid on a Rochester house recovered crack cocaine and paraphernalia. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was released from custody on those charges despite multiple previous warrants for failing to appear in court, including an warrant he had in Hamburg, NY for larceny.