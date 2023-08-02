Man arrested for shooting last Thursday around Champlain Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is under arrest for a shooting around Champlain Street and Seward Street on Thursday, July 27. Tyreese Simmons, 31, is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Rochester Police responded to the shooting around 10:20 a.m. and found a man in his 40s with a lower body gunshot wound. He was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threating injuries.

An RPD investigation led officers to Simmons. They took him into custody during a traffic stop on Manchester Street around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Simmons was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned on Tuesday in Rochester City Court.