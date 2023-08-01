Man arrested for stealing multiple catalytic converters in Livingston County

GENESEO, N.Y. — A Wayland man was arrested on Friday for stealing several catalytic converters in Livingston County.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephen Zeh, 28, at a home in the Village of Geneseo after he had multiple felony warrants. Deputies say Zeh stole multiple catalytic converters from vehicles at a business on McWorther Road in North Dansville in November 2022. Deputies say Zeh also stole two catalytic converters and gas from a vehicle around a home on Nunda Byserville Road in West Sparta on December 11.

Zeh is charged with felony criminal mischief, auto stripping, grand larceny and petit larceny. He was turned over to the Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing.