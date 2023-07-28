Man arrested for two different shootings on Jefferson Avenue and stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have arrested a man for two different shootings on Jefferson Avenue in the same day and a stabbing.

Jermaine Fead, 31, is accused of shooting a 43-year-old man on Jefferson Avenue near Bartlett Street the morning of July 12. He is also accused of shooting a 30-year-old man that night, on Jefferson Avenue near Champlain Street, four blocks away from the first shooting.

Both victims were taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After a Rochester Police investigation, U.S. Marshalls took Fead into custody on Jefferson Avenue near Bartlett Street on Thursday. He is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon and was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Fead was also wanted for stabbing his domestic partner on Roth Street, while violating an order of protection, in November 2022. He is charged with assault and aggravated criminal contempt for that stabbing.