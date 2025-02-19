Man arrested, suspected of making false fire alarm calls in Henrietta

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A Rochester man is facing charges after deputies say he made false fire alarm calls around Henrietta this month.

Deputies say there were false fire alarm calls on the following dates and locations:

February 14, 2025 at Walmart, located at 1200 Marketplace Dr.

February 17, 2025 at Walmart, located at 1200 Marketplace Dr.

February 18, 2025 at Marketplace Mall, located at 1 Miracle Mile Dr.

Two of these false calls remain under investigation. Officials say more charges may be pending.

Mark Salatino, 48, is a suspect in two of the false calls, one on Feb. 14 and the other on Feb. 18. He’s also suspected of a burglary and criminal mischief at Space Shop Self Storage on Feb. 17.

Salatino was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 19, when a deputy saw him walking near Marketplace Mall and Best Buy. He’s charged with the following:

Falsely reporting a fire in a public building

Criminal mischief in the second degree

Burglary in the third degree

Resisting arrest

Obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree

Salatino was brought to the Monroe County Jail after his arraignment in Henrietta. He is being held without bail.