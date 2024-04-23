Man charged after woman stabbed with apparent machete on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed with an apparent machete during a domestic incident on Dewey Avenue.

The stabbing happened the night of Thursday, April 18 between Burling and Benwell roads. When Rochester Police arrived, they found the woman with life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to Strong Hospital where medical staff treated her.

The suspect, 54-year-old David Lampman, was arrested the next day at a gas station in Dansville. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office took Lampman into custody and turned him over to RPD. He was then taken to Monroe County Jail.

Lampman is charged with assault in addition to second-degree attempted murder.