Man charged with firing bullets into three apartments on East Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is charged with firing bullets into three apartments on East Main Street near Beechwood Street on Tuesday morning.

Rochester Police say the man had an order of protection against a person inside one of the apartments. No one was hit.

Bruce Ellis, 24, is charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, criminal contempt, criminal mischief, and prohibited use of a weapon.

U.S. Marshalls took him into custody on Riverdale Street at 12:30 p.m., just hours after the gunfire hit the apartments. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court.

The gunfire hit the apartments as six people were inside and a parked car around 1 a.m.