Man charged with firing shots into car, wounding three on Lake Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old is charged with shooting three people who were inside a car at the intersection of Lake Avenue and West Ridge Road.

The shooting happened on April 27 and all three gunshot victims survived. Da’Zion Joseph is charged with three counts of assault, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Rochester Police say Joseph fired shots into the car as it was stopped at a red light. Two people inside the car weren’t hit.

After hearing reports of the shooting, Rochester Police found two of the victims, a 21-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man. Both were rushed to Strong Hospital by ambulance. Later, officers learned that a third victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private car.

On Thursday, U.S. Marshalls took Joseph into custody. Marshalls say he had a handgun at the time of his arrest. Joseph was taken to Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned on Friday in Rochester City Court.