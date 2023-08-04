Man charged with kidnaping and strangling in Steuben County

PULTENEY, N.Y. — A Pulteney man is under arrest for kidnapping, strangling, and threatening to shoot a person in Steuben County.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Wilson, 41, kidnaped and injured a person in the Town of Pulteney. Wilson is also accused of damaging the person’s phone and threatening the person with a shotgun.

Wilson’s charges include assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arrested on Thursday and arraigned