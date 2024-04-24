Man charged with murder on Bay Street; Accused of getting into cab and killing driver

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is accused of getting into a cab, pistol-whipping the driver, shooting him to death around Bay Street, and driving away with the cab early Monday morning.

David Porter, 36, has been charged in the murder of the cab driver, David Treese III who worked for Associate Taxi. It all started around 3 a.m. when Treese picked up a passenger on First Street.

According to RPD, that passenger, Porter, pulled out a handgun and hit Treese with it while demanding money. RPD says Porter then shot the driver at a close range at least five times in the upper body and continued to pistol-whip him even after he was shot.

The pistol-whipping continued until the cab was at Bay Street near Rhor Street, where Treese stumbled out of the driver’s seat and died on the sidewalk.

RPD says that Porter went into the driver’s seat, sped away, and crashed into a tree about a block away on Central Park. Officers say he abandoned the car and ran away.

Porter is a three-time convicted felon with a warrant in the city for the criminal obstruction of breathing. He is being held in jail on no bail or bond.