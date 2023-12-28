Man charged with vehicular manslaughter following 2021 motorcycle crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man arrested in South Carolina as part of a homicide investigation in Monroe County has been arraigned after the indictment against him was unsealed in Monroe County Court.

Kenneth Ingham, 48, was arraigned earlier this month on charges of vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and driving while intoxicated.

The charges stem from a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in August of 2021. Ingham was driving the motorcycle and his partner, Susanne Miller was on the back when the bike crashed in Clarkson. Miller was critically injured and died a few months later.

Kenneth Ingham was taken into custody on Nov. 28 in South Carolina and extradited back to New York. Following his arrangement, Ingham posted bail here in New York and is scheduled be back in court on Feb. 1. A trial date has been set for May 20.