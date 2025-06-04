Man convicted of 2018 murder of ex-girlfriend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Roger Wiggins, 61, was convicted of the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tracy Henton-Williams, in 2018.

Tracey Henton-Williams was stabbed in a moving car and thrown out along Buffalo Road on June 11, 2018. She was assisted by multiple Good Samaritans before being taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Wiggins initially pleaded guilty to the murder, but the case was appealed to the state Supreme Court in 2024.

The court found the search warrant used to obtain evidence from Wiggins’ cell phone was too vague.

Wiggins will be sentenced on July 21.

Family seeks justice for woman, as her accused killer faces new trial after appeal.