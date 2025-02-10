Man convicted of rape in 2018 now accused of smashing window at local bakery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New information has emerged about the man accused of vandalizing Jackson’s Bakery last week.
Mike Leibenguth, the suspect, is a convicted sex offender. He was convicted in 2018 for rape. Leibenguth received a sentence of three years in prison and is currently under post-release supervision.
According to Greece Police, Leibenguth smashed a window at Jackson’s Bakery on Stone Road last Tuesday.
A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.