Man critically wounded in South Wedge shooting near Highland Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at the South Wedge Common Apartments on Poplar Street, directly across from Highland Hospital.

Police say the man suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are working to identify the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.