Man dies after being hit by car while standing in roadway in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. — A 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Ontario County on Thursday.

Just before 9 p.m., Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews responded to Route 14 South of Packwood Road in Geneva for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Deputies say the man was wearing dark clothing and standing in the roadway when he was hit.

They also determined he was hit a second time by a different vehicle. The road was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.