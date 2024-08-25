Man dies in motorcycle crash on Ridgeway Avenue Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A motorcycle crash killed a man on Ridgeway Avenue Sunday morning, according to police.

Rochester Police says the crash happened around 11 a.m. in the area between Tuesdale Street and Moose Street. They say a Honda was driving south on Lagrange Avenue, and tried to turn east on Ridgeway at a green light. While the Honda was turning, police say a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle driving west on Ridgeway Avenue hit the Honda, after running a red light.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the car that was hit was not injured. Officers say alcohol and drugs have been ruled out as factors in the crash.