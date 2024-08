YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — A man is dead after a crash in Yates County.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by Robert Bassett Jr. went off Lake-Monthimrod Road in the town of Milo and hit a tree. This happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The 42-year-old was the only person involved in the crash.

