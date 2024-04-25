Man escapes from two-alarm house fire in Ogden

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

OGDEN, N.Y. — A homeowner in the Town of Ogden was able to escape a two-alarm fire that broke out overnight.

The fire broke out on Whittier Road just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The Spencerport Fire Department says a smoke detector helped to save the man’s life.

“He heard his fire smoke detectors going off. That definitely saved him and further damage to his house,” Deputy Chief Jake Bromage said.

Crews arrived to heavy flames coming from the back of the house. At least five fire companies provided mutual aid. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.