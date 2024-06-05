Man found guilty of child sexual assault Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was convicted this week of predatory and sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child. Officials say the man, 38-year-old Desmond O’Neill, and the victim, a child under the age of 13, knew each other.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and the District Attorney’s Office says the abuse happened sometime between April 1, 2017 and April 7, 2020 in Chili.

They says O’Neil was also previously convicted of endangering the welfare of a child. That case involved a separate victim sometime between April 1, 2019 and October 31, 2023.

This most recent case against O’Neill was prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorney Kevin Sunderland from the Special Victims Unit.

“These young victims showed incredible strength in reporting their abuse and facing their assailant in court,” said Assistant District Attorney Kevin Sunderland. “It is because of the strength of these victims, that Desmond O’Neill faces a lengthy sentence in the New York State Department of Corrections, where he can no longer abuse any more children. I want to thank Bivona Child Advocacy Center for their critical work with the survivors in this case. It is the hope of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office that the resilience of these victims will assist them as they continues to heal from this unspeakable trauma.”

O’Neill’s sentencing is set for July 14, 2024.