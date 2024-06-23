Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting Sunday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injures after police say he was shot Sunday afternoon. This is the eighth person shot in Rochester in 24 hours.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Michigan Street, in the area of Santee and Sherman streets.

Officers found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper body when they got to the scene. The man was brought to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Parts of Michigan Street are shut down as police investigate the shooting.

If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call 911.