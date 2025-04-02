Man hit and injured while walking around East Henrietta and Westfall roads

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 60-year-old man has been transported to the hospital after being hit by an SUV at the intersection of East Henrietta Road and Westfall Road Wednesday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police said at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, they responded to a report of a person hit at the intersection of East Henrietta Road and Westfall Road. Upon arrival, they said they were able to locate the man who was hit and saw him suffering serious upper body injuries.

During preliminary investigations, police said the person driving the SUV, a man in his 70s, potentially did not see the person while making a right turn.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial hospital after being hit, where he is being treated for his injuries, police said.

Police also said this is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.